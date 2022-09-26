WHQR to rebroadcast NC Blue Notes in memory of host Dr. Maurice Martinez

On Tuesday, September 27: John Coltrane

This celebrated son of North Carolina hails from Hamlet, but the music he made has been heard far and wide.

"John Coltrane is the kind of artist from which legends arise. This is not your parent's jazz. This is music discovered by every new generation as if it were newly minted."

Starting tonight, WQHR's George Scheibner will be rerunning a series of 10-minute programs in memoriam of jazz artist, educator, and North Carolina Blue Notes host Dr. Maurice Martinez. The program features biographies and music of fifteen A-List Jazz and Blues artists who called North Carolina home. You can catch it during the second half of Smooth Landing for the next several evenings.

North Carolina Blue Notes was produced for WHQR by music journalist Roberta Penn and hosted by jazz artist and educator Dr. Maurice Martinez, who died Monday, September 12 at eighty-eight years old.

North Carolina Blue Notes is a production of WHQR public radio, with support from the North Carolina Arts Council, and the North Carolina Humanities Council.

