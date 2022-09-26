© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR to rebroadcast NC Blue Notes in memory of host Dr. Maurice Martinez

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published September 26, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
Untitled design (3).png
Hugo van Gelderen

/
Wikimedia Commons
John Coltrane
26 October 1963

On Tuesday, September 27: John Coltrane

This celebrated son of North Carolina hails from Hamlet, but the music he made has been heard far and wide.

"John Coltrane is the kind of artist from which legends arise. This is not your parent's jazz. This is music discovered by every new generation as if it were newly minted."

Starting tonight, WQHR's George Scheibner will be rerunning a series of 10-minute programs in memoriam of jazz artist, educator, and North Carolina Blue Notes host Dr. Maurice Martinez. The program features biographies and music of fifteen A-List Jazz and Blues artists who called North Carolina home. You can catch it during the second half of Smooth Landing for the next several evenings.

North Carolina Blue Notes was produced for WHQR by music journalist Roberta Penn and hosted by jazz artist and educator Dr. Maurice Martinez, who died Monday, September 12 at eighty-eight years old.

North Carolina Blue Notes is a production of WHQR public radio, with support from the North Carolina Arts Council, and the North Carolina Humanities Council.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
