Fall 2022 Pledge Drive is On!

The Fall 2022 Pledge Drive is underway! Now is the chance to show your support for YOUR public radio station, the one in the Cape Fear Region that gives you the reliable news and programs you rely on to stay informed and the beautiful music you love to listen to. When you pledge online or call 910-343-1138, you ensure that WHQR not only stays on the air, but also continues to grow.

As a thank you, you'll receive an awesome thank-you gift with a brand new design! Help us meet our goal and get your gift now.