© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Fall 2022 Pledge Drive is On!

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
Fall 2022 Pledge Drive

The Fall 2022 Pledge Drive is underway! Now is the chance to show your support for YOUR public radio station, the one in the Cape Fear Region that gives you the reliable news and programs you rely on to stay informed and the beautiful music you love to listen to. When you pledge online or call 910-343-1138, you ensure that WHQR not only stays on the air, but also continues to grow.

As a thank you, you'll receive an awesome thank-you gift with a brand new design! Help us meet our goal and get your gift now.

Pledge Drive banners & gifts copy.png

Tags
Local Latest news
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley