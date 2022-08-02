© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

Rosemary Plants Delivered to New and Increasing Sustainers

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published August 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 2.46.10 PM.png
1 of 5  — Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 2.46.10 PM.png
Image.jpeg
2 of 5  — Image.jpeg
Station manager Kevin Crane delivers a rosemary plant to monthly sustainer Chelsea Bradshaw
IMG_3713.jpg
3 of 5  — IMG_3713.jpg
Reporter Kelly Kenoyer delivers rosemary plants on her bike.
IMG_4972.JPG
4 of 5  — IMG_4972.JPG
UNCW/WHQR grad fellow Kim Carr delivers a rosemary plant.
Megan rosemary delivery.jpeg
5 of 5  — Megan rosemary delivery.jpeg
UNCW/WHQR Megan McDeavitt delivers a rosemary plant to a monthly sustainer.

The WHQR staff has had a great time delivering rosemary plants and Staff & Board Rosemary Recipe booklets to our new and increasing sustainers from our recently completed Sustainer Stealth Drive. It was such a treat to meet our listeners! We send big thanks to Shelton Herb Farm for growing and donating these beautiful plants.

Thanks again to all our monthly sustainers!

Inside WHQR
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
