Rosemary Plants Delivered to New and Increasing Sustainers
1 of 5 — Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 2.46.10 PM.png
2 of 5 — Image.jpeg
Station manager Kevin Crane delivers a rosemary plant to monthly sustainer Chelsea Bradshaw
3 of 5 — IMG_3713.jpg
Reporter Kelly Kenoyer delivers rosemary plants on her bike.
4 of 5 — IMG_4972.JPG
UNCW/WHQR grad fellow Kim Carr delivers a rosemary plant.
5 of 5 — Megan rosemary delivery.jpeg
UNCW/WHQR Megan McDeavitt delivers a rosemary plant to a monthly sustainer.
The WHQR staff has had a great time delivering rosemary plants and Staff & Board Rosemary Recipe booklets to our new and increasing sustainers from our recently completed Sustainer Stealth Drive. It was such a treat to meet our listeners! We send big thanks to Shelton Herb Farm for growing and donating these beautiful plants.
Thanks again to all our monthly sustainers!