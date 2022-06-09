© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

In the MC Erny Gallery: "The Shape of Color," by Stephanie Holt

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published June 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
gallery.png

WHQR Public Media is excited to announce the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR will reopen with “The Shape of Color: Paintings by Stephanie Holt” on Friday, June 24th from 6-9pm. As part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night, guests are encouraged to meet artist Stephanie Holt at the station to enjoy art, wine, and light refreshments. After a long hiatus, the WHQR staff is thrilled to welcome guests to the McErny Gallery once again.

About the Artist:

Stephanie Holt had the benefit of growing up in a family filled with artists– musicians, painters, and designers, all of which eagerly shared their gifts. Holt’s work has been featured in group and solo exhibitions throughout the state. Through her vivid abstractions and contemporary work, she conveys positive narratives that invite the viewers to reflect upon their own experiences and memories.

Artist Statement:

“My journey has been fueled by talented ancestors willing to share their gifts, and my own artistic exploration. There are moments in the studio, when everything is working so well, the music is playing and the creative wheels are turning. Time does not exist. Only the piece of art unfolds and I am only the channel. The work comes through me, but my wish is that it goes out into the world – to have a life of its own.”

Tags

Inside WHQR Culture/ArtsThe MC Erny Gallery
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley