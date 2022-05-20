© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

In Conversation with Albert "Tootie" Heath

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published May 20, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT
tootie-banner.png

On June 11th, Legendary jazz drummer Albert "Tootie" Heath is returning to Wilmington, the city of his roots. Tootie will join jazz writer Larry Reni Thomas and Third Person Project co-founder John Jeremiah Sullivan in the WHQR gallery to discuss his music and legacy. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited so please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party by emailing rsvp@whqr.org. The event begins at 3PM.

The evening prior, you can hear "The Tootie Heath Trio" at UNCW's Kenan Auditorium. Tootie, the last surviving member of the band originally formed with his brothers Percy and Jimmy, will be joined onstage by two amazing musicians, Emmet Cohen (pianist) and Russell Hall (bassist). Buy your tickets for "The Tootie Heath Trio" here.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
