In Conversation with Albert "Tootie" Heath

On June 11th, Legendary jazz drummer Albert "Tootie" Heath is returning to Wilmington, the city of his roots. Tootie will join jazz writer Larry Reni Thomas and Third Person Project co-founder John Jeremiah Sullivan in the WHQR gallery to discuss his music and legacy. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited so please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party by emailing rsvp@whqr.org . The event begins at 3PM.

The evening prior, you can hear "The Tootie Heath Trio" at UNCW's Kenan Auditorium. Tootie, the last surviving member of the band originally formed with his brothers Percy and Jimmy, will be joined onstage by two amazing musicians, Emmet Cohen (pianist) and Russell Hall (bassist). Buy your tickets for "The Tootie Heath Trio" here.

