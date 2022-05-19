A Juneteenth Celebration Through Storytelling with Mitch Capel

WHQR is excited to announce that master storyteller Mitch Capel will visit the station's MC Erny Gallery on June 20th at 7pm for a touching Juneteenth celebration. This is a family-friendly event and is free and open to the public, but because space is limited, we ask that you please RSVP with your name and number of people in your party to rsvp@whqr.org.

Mitch Capel / “Gran’daddy Junebug” is a master storyteller, recording artist, published author and poet. He is mesmerizing as he brings stories to life, while plucking the string with just the touch the human heart craves. He has been described as a “word magician”, a “national treasure”, “unexpectedly powerful” and a “transformer of lives.” Mitch first began writing and performing skits at the age of 12 and has over 35 hours of stories stored to memory. He has been featured at numerous schools, libraries, museums and festivals since 1985 including DuSable in Chicago; The Kennedy Center in DC; The National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, TN; the Smithsonian’s 2009 Folklife Festival on the National Mall and the Presidential Inauguration of Barack Obama. He has been the Artist-In-Residence at the International Storytelling Center and has received accolades and awards from local, state and national organizations for his work with youth. Find out more about “Gran’daddy Junebug” here.

