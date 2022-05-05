Cinematique Presents: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once runs from Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1. It screens Monday thru Friday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre.

An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. It stars Michelle Yeoh and co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.