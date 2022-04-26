WHQR's 37th Birthday a Blast
1 of 40 — IMG_0947.jpg
2 of 40 — IMG_0882.jpg
3 of 40 — IMG_0870.jpg
4 of 40 — IMG_0876.jpg
5 of 40 — IMG_0880.jpg
6 of 40 — IMG_0875.jpg
7 of 40 — IMG_0946.jpg
8 of 40 — IMG_0831.jpg
9 of 40 — IMG_0832.jpg
10 of 40 — IMG_0835.jpg
11 of 40 — IMG_0840.jpg
12 of 40 — IMG_0842.jpg
13 of 40 — IMG_0845.jpg
14 of 40 — IMG_0848.jpg
15 of 40 — IMG_0849.jpg
16 of 40 — IMG_0851.jpg
17 of 40 — IMG_0855.jpg
18 of 40 — IMG_0857.jpg
19 of 40 — IMG_0858.jpg
20 of 40 — IMG_0861.jpg
21 of 40 — IMG_0862.jpg
22 of 40 — IMG_0867.jpg
23 of 40 — IMG_0884.jpg
24 of 40 — IMG_0894.jpg
25 of 40 — IMG_0900.jpg
26 of 40 — IMG_0889.jpg
27 of 40 — IMG_0886.jpg
28 of 40 — IMG_0905.jpg
29 of 40 — IMG_0908.jpg
30 of 40 — IMG_0914.jpg
31 of 40 — IMG_0917.jpg
32 of 40 — IMG_0907.jpg
33 of 40 — IMG_0925.jpg
34 of 40 — IMG_0932.jpg
35 of 40 — IMG_0927.jpg
36 of 40 — IMG_0930.jpg
37 of 40 — IMG_0943.jpg
38 of 40 — IMG_0940.jpg
39 of 40 — IMG_0948.jpg
40 of 40 — thumbnail_image002.jpg
Thanks to everyone who dropped by Hi-Wire Brewing to celebrate our 37th birthday last Friday evening! It was wonderful to be able to have an in-person event where WHQR staff, board members and CAB members met new station members and visited with old friends. We gave away a lot of station swag, ate some cake, drank delicious Hi-Wire beer and had a lot of laughs.
We also appreciate everyone who brought food donations for Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina!
Scroll the photos above to find yourself and see more of this great event! Big thanks to our terrific photographer Paul Reinmann!