WHQR's 37th Birthday a Blast

Thanks to everyone who dropped by Hi-Wire Brewing to celebrate our 37th birthday last Friday evening! It was wonderful to be able to have an in-person event where WHQR staff, board members and CAB members met new station members and visited with old friends. We gave away a lot of station swag, ate some cake, drank delicious Hi-Wire beer and had a lot of laughs.

We also appreciate everyone who brought food donations for Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina!

Scroll the photos above to find yourself and see more of this great event! Big thanks to our terrific photographer Paul Reinmann!