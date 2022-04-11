© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

WHQR’s 37th Anniversary Birthday Bash

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published April 11, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT
Yellow and White Modern Happy Birthday (Facebook Post).png

WHQR is celebrating 37 years of radio on Friday, April 22th from 5-7pm at Hi-Wire Brewing (1020 Princess Street).

You're invited to WHQR's birthday bash! Enjoy some cake, chat with WHQR staff, and grab some FREE WHQR swag: t-shirts, frisbees, mugs, and more.
You can also have a fun photo taken with friends in the photo booth and meet WHQR's on-air hosts!

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will also be there, accepting donations.

Their needed items include:
-Canned Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, and Soup (Pop-top cans and low sodium a plus!)
-Whole Grain Pasta, Brown Rice, Dried Beans, and Cereal
-Peanut Butter
-For Infants: Pedialyte, Infant Cereal, Diapers, and Wipes
-For Kids: Fruit Cups, Juice Boxes, Granola Bars, Crackers, Popcorn and Sugar-Free Pudding Cups
-Non-Food Essentials: Hygiene Items, Household Items, and Paper Products

For more information on donating food, click here.

We hope you will join us for this FREE event!

Tags

Inside WHQR Culture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley