Cinematique Presents: Drive My Car

Drive My Car runs Thursday, April 14 at 3pm and 7pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

With over one hundred nominations, including Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film, Drive My Car has already won 62 film awards. Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story, Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi creates a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace. Two years after his wife's unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production's premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke's late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins -- with the help of his driver.

Watch the trailer.

*Please note: Drive My Car has a run time of 2 hours 59 minutes

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

Covid Safety Protocols

In accordance with the New Hanover County Board of Health recommendations, masks are encouraged to be worn at all times, though not required, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy is regardless of vaccination status and is in place until further notice.

