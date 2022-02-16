© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Remembering WHQR Friend Bucky Stein

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published February 16, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST
Bucky Stein ca. 2017.jpg
Photo courtesy of Barbara McKenzie
Leonard Bertram “Bucky” Stein passed away Sunday in Wilmington at the age of 96. Bucky and his wife Ruth, who preceded him in death in 2016, supported the station and the community for many years.

Bucky, a successful entrepreneur, opened his first tire store in Jacksonville in 1952, and led by example by working alongside his employees. He later expanded his business to become a multi-state tire wholesaler.

He was also very generous with his time and shared his success with many Wilmington nonprofits. As a philanthropist, he not only supported WHQR, but was also involved in education and other arts and culture institutions. In fact, WHQR’s board room is named in honor of Bucky and his wife Ruth (as well as other local institutions – The Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre at Thalian Hall, for example - and scholarships).

Someone once made the very funny and true comment that he was one of those “first name only” folks like Madonna or Cher.

Bucky will truly be missed.

