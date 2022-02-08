Win Josh Groban Tickets

Enter to win a pair of tickets for Josh Groban's July 15 concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion!

Enter the contest here.

*Josh Groban Ticket Contest Rules:



Only one entry per household.

Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win.

The prize is not redeemable for cash.

The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize.

Contest closes at 8:00 am on Tuesday, February 15th.

The winner will be notified by email

Support for WHQR comes from our members and Live Nation, presenting Josh Groban with special guests Preservation Hall Jazz Band coming to Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Wilmington, Friday, July 15th. Tickets available on the Live Nation website.

