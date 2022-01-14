Classical HQR is getting a new sound on January 24!

Big News #1 is the addition of renowned broadcaster Cheril Lee to our Classical team! Cheril will host the morning live classical show, now named “Allegro” - Cheerful! - every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to noon. You’ll love her – we already do!

You’ll still hear Jemila Ericson every Tuesday and Thursday morning – but here’s Big News #2! – after seven years, Classical HQR will once again broadcast live-hosted classical music in the afternoon!

Hosted by Jemila, this new show, named “Vivace” - Lively! - will feature enduring music from motion pictures and the musical stage in the noon hour, large classical works in the 1 o’clock hour, and a variety of shorter, brighter classical works in the 2 o’clock hour. It will appear every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Thanks to so many of you who responded to our annual classical programming survey last November! You asked, we listened! We’re making a couple of significant improvements based on your comments:

◆ The internationally acclaimed series “Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin,” produced by Chicago’s WFMT Radio Network, will air at 7pm each weekday, preceding our regular major offerings at 8pm.

◆ “Performance Today,” by far our most popular syndicated classical feature, will now air at 3pm weekdays, to make it available to a wider audience.

◆ Although we will change the timing of a few of our other afternoon features, all will continue to be broadcast, most of them on weekday afternoons, and the popular “The Third Floor” on Sunday afternoons.

◆ Pat Marriott’s Monday “Evening Concert,” which has had the same boring generic title for 22 years, will be fittingly renamed “Salmagundi.” There will be no change except change itself – you never know what’s coming in the next episode.

We’re excited and we hope you are too! Look for the new program grid on our website starting on January 24th, but click the attachment below for an advance look!

We’re delighted to introduce Cheril Lee, WHQR’s new Classical Host and Arts Reporter.

Cheril comes to WHQR from NPR-affiliate KIOS Omaha, and previously from University of Nebraska classical music station KVNO. A classical music host for many years, Cheril delights in sharing fun stories about the music and musicians with her audiences.

In addition to her classical hosting experience, Cheril has been News Director, arts reporter, and – as is the case in all public radio stations – doer of whatever needs to be done.

We’re sure you will enjoy her thoroughly professional but delightful style.

