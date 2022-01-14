© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Classical HQR is getting a new sound on January 24!

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published January 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST
New Class programming.png

Big News #1 is the addition of renowned broadcaster Cheril Lee to our Classical team! Cheril will host the morning live classical show, now named “Allegro” - Cheerful! - every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to noon. You’ll love her – we already do!

You’ll still hear Jemila Ericson every Tuesday and Thursday morning – but here’s Big News #2! – after seven years, Classical HQR will once again broadcast live-hosted classical music in the afternoon!

Hosted by Jemila, this new show, named “Vivace” - Lively! - will feature enduring music from motion pictures and the musical stage in the noon hour, large classical works in the 1 o’clock hour, and a variety of shorter, brighter classical works in the 2 o’clock hour. It will appear every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Thanks to so many of you who responded to our annual classical programming survey last November! You asked, we listened! We’re making a couple of significant improvements based on your comments:

◆ The internationally acclaimed series “Exploring Music with Bill McGlaughlin,” produced by Chicago’s WFMT Radio Network, will air at 7pm each weekday, preceding our regular major offerings at 8pm.

◆ “Performance Today,” by far our most popular syndicated classical feature, will now air at 3pm weekdays, to make it available to a wider audience.

◆ Although we will change the timing of a few of our other afternoon features, all will continue to be broadcast, most of them on weekday afternoons, and the popular “The Third Floor” on Sunday afternoons.

◆ Pat Marriott’s Monday “Evening Concert,” which has had the same boring generic title for 22 years, will be fittingly renamed “Salmagundi.” There will be no change except change itself – you never know what’s coming in the next episode.

We’re excited and we hope you are too! Look for the new program grid on our website starting on January 24th, but click the attachment below for an advance look!

New Classical HQR Program Grid.pdf

holiday program graphics 2021.png

We’re delighted to introduce Cheril Lee, WHQR’s new Classical Host and Arts Reporter.

Cheril comes to WHQR from NPR-affiliate KIOS Omaha, and previously from University of Nebraska classical music station KVNO. A classical music host for many years, Cheril delights in sharing fun stories about the music and musicians with her audiences.

In addition to her classical hosting experience, Cheril has been News Director, arts reporter, and – as is the case in all public radio stations – doer of whatever needs to be done.

We’re sure you will enjoy her thoroughly professional but delightful style.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
