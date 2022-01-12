© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

WHQR Welcomes Cheril Lee as Classical Host and Arts Reporter

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published January 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST
holiday program graphics 2021.png

WHQR Public Media is pleased to announce that Cheril Lee has joined the station in the newly created position of Classical Host/Arts Reporter. According to WHQR Station Manager Kurt Wilson, “Cheril’s hiring is evidence of WHQR's commitment to the classical music service and the station’s dedication to the arts community.” Beginning January 24, 2022, Ms. Lee will host the live morning classical program on 92.7fm, newly named “Allegro,” from 9am – noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (Jemila Ericson will host Tuesdays and Thursdays).

Cheril Lee has worked in the public radio sphere for eighteen years. Her first foray into public radio was at KVNO in Omaha, Nebraska. During her 10 years at the station, Ms. Lee worked as the News Director, covering anything and everything arts-related in the Omaha community, anchored six daily newscasts, and mentored college students. During the last three years of her time at KVNO, Ms. Lee took on additional work as a Classical Music Host, sharing fun stories about the music and the musicians with audiences.

At KIOS, Omaha’s NPR Station, Ms. Lee reported on education, business, sustainability and healthcare, as well as acting as the station’s News Director and back up Morning Edition host. While she worked at KIOS, Ms. Lee developed several local features including the OPS Student Spotlight, highlighting fun things high school students were doing in their spare time like firefighting or boxing.

This position at WHQR will allow Ms. Lee to combine her three greatest passions in radio: hosting classical music, reporting on all things arts-related and chatting with listeners during the station’s fund drives. She explains, “My goal as a host is to be good company. I am excited to experience all that the city of Wilmington has to offer. It’s a big change but I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Tags

Inside WHQRCulture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley