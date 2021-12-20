© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 2-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm (plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.

Cinematique Presents: The Tragedy of Macbeth

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published December 20, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST
Macbeth runs from Monday, February 7 thru Wednesday, February 9. It screens Monday thru Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in HistoricThalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Power-hungry Macbeth sets his sights on the Scottish throne after receiving a prophecy from three witches. Written and directed by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, this black and white adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth is already getting Oscar buzz.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.

