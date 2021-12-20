Cinematique Presents: The Tragedy of Macbeth

Macbeth runs from Monday, February 7 thru Wednesday, February 9. It screens Monday thru Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in HistoricThalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Power-hungry Macbeth sets his sights on the Scottish throne after receiving a prophecy from three witches. Written and directed by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, this black and white adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth is already getting Oscar buzz.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.