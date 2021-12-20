Cinematique Presents: Red Rocket

Red Rocket runs from Monday, January 24 thru Wednesday, January 26. It screens Monday thru Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in HistoricThalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

The audacious new film from writer-director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine), starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance, Red Rocket is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.