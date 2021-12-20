Cinematique Presents: C'mon C'mon

C’Mon C’Mon runs from Monday, January 10 thru Wednesday, January 12. It screens Monday thru Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in HistoricThalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.

Watch the trailer.

For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-5PM, 910-632-2285 or buy online.