One-Day Pledge Drive
In the holiday spirit of giving, WHQR is partnering with NourishNC for today's year-end pledge drive. For every pledge made to WHQR by phone or online today, December 9, investment advisor Bob Loweth will make a donation to NourishNC to fill a weekend backpack with 8 meals for a hungry child.**
NourishNC’s mission reads: “Provide healthy food to hungry children, empowering them to succeed in the classroom and in their community." WHQR is proud to help support this mission during this crucial year-end fundraiser.
PLUS - with any pledge you are ENTERED TO WIN
Apple Watch SE: Bluetooth and Water Resistant, Accelerometer, Always-On Display, Built-In GPS, Gyroscope, Built-In Speaker
*Pledge Drive Sweepstakes Rules:
- All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered.
- Only one entry per household.
- Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win.
- The prize is not redeemable for cash.
- The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize.
- Contest for Apple Watch closes at 11:59 pm on Thursday, December 9th
- The winner will be notified by phone or email
- You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*
(To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640)
**Bob Loweth will also make a matching donation to WHQR.**