© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

One-Day Pledge Drive

WHQR
Published December 9, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST
one-day pledge drive 2021

TODAY is the End-Of-Year One-Day Pledge Drive &amp; Partnership with NourishNC!

In the holiday spirit of giving, WHQR is partnering with NourishNC for today's year-end pledge drive. For every pledge made to WHQR by phone or online today, December 9, investment advisor Bob Loweth will make a donation to NourishNC to fill a weekend backpack with 8 meals for a hungry child.**

nourishnc_standard_logo2018_95HOR.png

NourishNC’s mission reads: “Provide healthy food to hungry children, empowering them to succeed in the classroom and in their community." WHQR is proud to help support this mission during this crucial year-end fundraiser.

PLUS - with any pledge you are ENTERED TO WIN

an Apple Watch!

(
Make your pledge between 12:01am and 11:59pm to be entered to win! Or call us to enter - see rules below.)

holiday program graphics (2).png

Apple Watch SE: Bluetooth and Water Resistant, Accelerometer, Always-On Display, Built-In GPS, Gyroscope, Built-In Speaker

*Pledge Drive Sweepstakes Rules:

  • All current WHQR Sustaining Members are automatically entered.
  • Only one entry per household.
  • Employees of WHQR and their family members are not eligible to win.
  • The prize is not redeemable for cash.
  • The winner is solely responsible for any tax implications of winning the prize.
  • Contest for Apple Watch closes at 11:59 pm on Thursday, December 9th
  • The winner will be notified by phone or email
  • You do not have to pledge to WHQR to enter the contest*
    (To enter without making a pledge, please call (910) 343-1640)

Thanks to everyone for supporting WHQR, NourishNC and the community!

**Bob Loweth will also make a matching donation to WHQR.**

Inside WHQR