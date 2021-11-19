Holiday Programming 2021

Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving)

2pm-4pm on Classical HQR 92.7

GIVING THANKS (from MPR) - Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. It’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of the spirit of the holiday. Special guests Stanley Tucci and Naomi Shihab Nye join our Thanksgiving table, and music from Eric Whitacre, Bach, Copland and more complete the scene.



Sunday, November 28 (First eve of Hanukkah)

7pm-8pm on Classical HQR 92.7

CANDLES BURNING BRIGHTLY (from MPR) - a celebration of the first day of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, with an exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities … and plenty of music. Music includes: Dov Frimer; Al HaNissim; and traditional songs, and a candle blessing by Cantor Morton Shames.

Monday, December 6 (Final day of Hanukkah)

2pm-5pm on Classical HQR 92.7

THE THIRD FLOOR – On “The Show Before Christmas,” host Bill Cromwell features Haydn’s “St. Nicholas Mass,” along with the usual mix of familiar and unfamiliar concert works.

5pm-6pm on Classical HQR 92.7

CHANUKAH CELEBRATION WITH CHICAGO A CAPPELLA (from WFMT Chicago) - Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a Cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts. Chicago a Cappella, the virtuoso vocal ensemble now in its 23rd season, performs all selections. Jonathan Miller provides liturgical and cultural background as part of this unique look inside old and newer choral Chanukah traditions.

8pm-10pm on Classical HQR 92.7

EVENING CONCERT (from WHQR) – Pat Marriott presents a number of selections from Handel’s Messiah, sung by great Metropolitan Opera voices of the early 20th Century. You’ll hear the great contralto Louise Homer singing “O Thou that tellest glad tidings to Zion,” recorded 102 years ago, plus surprises from Mozart and Beethoven.

