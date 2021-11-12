© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

Ask The Newsroom: Join HQR News Staff Thursday, November 18 at 7pm

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published November 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST
How does the HQR Newsroom work? Ask The Newsroom answers your questions about today's important issues.

Join us Thursday, November 18 at 7pm for our virtual event, Ask The Newsroom. Station manager and moderator Kurt Wilson will be joined by Managing Editor and Newsroom host Ben Schachtman, and reporters Rachel Keith and Kelly Kenoyer. Join us by REGISTERING HERE.

Every wonder how guests are chosen or why certain stories are covered? What ethical challenges are faced in these interesting times? Who covers what? The questions are up to you!

It's free, but you must REGISTER HERE to receive the zoom link. We hope you'll join us!

Inside WHQR
