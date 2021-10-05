RADIO SIGNAL POWER REDUCTION POSSIBLE THURSDAY

As part of WHQR’s ongoing mission to serve the Cape Fear Region better, we will be finalizing the installation of a powerful emergency generator at our transmitter site this Thursday. At that time, we will be operating at low power for a portion of the day and you may experience interruptions in our programming. If you have trouble receiving us on the radio at 91.3fm, please listen to us online at whqr.org, through the WHQR App, or on your smart speaker. We appreciate your patience as we make this important upgrade so WHQR will be able to broadcast throughout the Cape Fear region during hurricanes and emergencies – even when the power is out!