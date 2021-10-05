© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
RADIO SIGNAL POWER REDUCTION POSSIBLE THURSDAY

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published October 5, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT
Power Reduction possible

As part of WHQR’s ongoing mission to serve the Cape Fear Region better, we will be finalizing the installation of a powerful emergency generator at our transmitter site this Thursday. At that time, we will be operating at low power for a portion of the day and you may experience interruptions in our programming. If you have trouble receiving us on the radio at 91.3fm, please listen to us online at whqr.org, through the WHQR App, or on your smart speaker. We appreciate your patience as we make this important upgrade so WHQR will be able to broadcast throughout the Cape Fear region during hurricanes and emergencies – even when the power is out!

Inside WHQR
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
