Cinematique Pop-Up Featuring The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Velvet Underground

CINEMATIQUE OF WILMINGTON Announces Return with a Pop-up Screening of Two Great Films in October – The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Velvet Underground

After pausing screenings in early 2020 due to the pandemic, Cinematique of Wilmington, a series of independent, classic, foreign and notable films co-sponsored by WHQR Public Radio and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, is thrilled to announce the screenings of two great films: The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Velvet Underground. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Box office (Monday-Friday from 2-5pm) or thalianhall.org. Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm (plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays) at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or visit whqr.org or thalianhall.org.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield, is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world's largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life.



The Eyes of Tammy Faye runs from Monday, October 11th thru Wednesday, October 13th. It screens Monday to Wednesday at 7pm, plus Wednesday at 4pm in Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre. Runtime: 2h 6m. Rated PG-13.

Watch the trailer

The Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground created a new sound that changed the world of music, cementing its place as one of rock 'n' roll's most revered bands. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Todd Haynes,

The Velvet Underground shows just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture. The film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art that creates an immersive experience into what founding member John Cale describes as the band's creative ethos: "how to be elegant and how to be brutal."

The Velvet Underground runs from Monday, October 18th thru Wednesday, October 20th. It screens Monday to Wednesday at 7pm, plus Wednesday at 4pm in Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre. Runtime: 1h 50 m. Rated R.

Watch the trailer

Reserved Seating only. Temperature checks required for entry. Masks required until seated. For ticket information, call the Thalian Box Office, Monday - Saturday, 2PM-6PM, 910-632-2285.

