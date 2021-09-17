© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

WHQR's Fall Pledge Drive Begins Today

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published September 17, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT
WHQR’s Fall Pledge Drive is here and this year we have a very important $180,000 goal. We’re excited to get started, and we hope that you will support the station that supports the community! With your gift, we can continue providing national programs such as All Things Considered, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me, Morning Edition, Code Switch, Radiolab, Fresh Air, and Science Friday as well as local programs like CoastLine with Rachel Lewis Hilburn, The Newsroom with Ben Schachtman and the news team, and Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy.

Your gift will support many great things happening at the station! WHQR has grown its news staff by adding News Director Ben Schactman, Reporter/Host Kelly Kenoyer, Community Fellow Ashley Brown, and UNCW Fellow Bethanie Simms to the news team. We’ve brought StoryCorps to Wilmington - they are right now recording the stories of our community for possibly broadcast on NPR and to archived in the Library of Congress. Additionally, we are installing a new, powerful generator so WHQR can broadcast throughout the Cape Fear region during hurricanes and emergencies- even when the power is out!

Support WHQR and select a fun “thank you” gift to use or proudly display-- a mug, a long sleeve t-shirt, or a NY Times digital subscription. Plus, we have a special gift for new and upgrading sustaining monthly members - a packable nylon shopping bag. Help us reach our goal of $180,000 and we’ll continue to eliminate the summer fundraiser. Go to whqr.org or call 910-343-1138 to pledge your gift!

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
