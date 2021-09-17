WHQR's Fall Pledge Drive Begins Today

WHQR’s Fall Pledge Drive is here and this year we have a very important $180,000 goal. We’re excited to get started, and we hope that you will support the station that supports the community! With your gift, we can continue providing national programs such as All Things Considered, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me, Morning Edition, Code Switch, Radiolab, Fresh Air, and Science Friday as well as local programs like CoastLine with Rachel Lewis Hilburn, The Newsroom with Ben Schachtman and the news team, and Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy.

Your gift will support many great things happening at the station! WHQR has grown its news staff by adding News Director Ben Schactman, Reporter/Host Kelly Kenoyer, Community Fellow Ashley Brown, and UNCW Fellow Bethanie Simms to the news team. We’ve brought StoryCorps to Wilmington - they are right now recording the stories of our community for possibly broadcast on NPR and to archived in the Library of Congress. Additionally, we are installing a new, powerful generator so WHQR can broadcast throughout the Cape Fear region during hurricanes and emergencies- even when the power is out!

Support WHQR and select a fun “thank you” gift to use or proudly display-- a mug, a long sleeve t-shirt, or a NY Times digital subscription. Plus, we have a special gift for new and upgrading sustaining monthly members - a packable nylon shopping bag. Help us reach our goal of $180,000 and we’ll continue to eliminate the summer fundraiser. Go to whqr.org or call 910-343-1138 to pledge your gift!