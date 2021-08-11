© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published August 11, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT
Photo by Ryan Dorgan
Ryan Dorgan/Ryan Dorgan
/
Ryan Dorgan
The StoryCorps MobileBooth on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

STORYCORPS’ VISIT TO WILMINGTON


WHQR Public Media will host the StoryCorps Mobile Tour in Wilmington at the Harrelson Center to record the stories of local residents through both in-person and virtual interviews and preserve them in the Library of Congress.

TO LEARN HOW TO PARTICIPATE, JOIN THE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE ON AUGUST 18 AT 6:00 PM.

Now in its 17th year, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated thousands of meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another. StoryCorps is committed to creating a safe recording environment and has introduced several measures to its recording process in Wilmington. Participants have the option of recording in-person in a studio at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington or via StoryCorps’ Virtual Recording Booth, a video-conferencing platform that can be accessed remotely using an internet-connected device. Participants can learn more about safety precautions for in-person recoding at storycorps.org. WHQR thanks our Wilmington Mobile Tour Presenting Sponsor Trinity Grove.

On the Road Since 2005: The StoryCorps Mobile Tour

The interview process: In a StoryCorps interview, two people are able to record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process. After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.

When: Recording dates are September 9 to October 8. Reservations to record will be available at 10:00 am on Aug 25.

Reservations: Visit storycorps.org/participate or visit our 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406

More information: Contact Danielle Andersen at mobiletour@storycorps.org or (434) 987-6974.

Visit the StoryCorps' webpage for Mobile Stop: Wilmington

Check out the archives from StoryCorps' 2011 visit to Wilmington.

Special thanks go to WHQR's presenting sponsor Trinity Landing for supporting this incredible program.

TRINITY LANDING.png

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
