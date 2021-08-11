Storycorps Mobile Tour
STORYCORPS’ VISIT TO WILMINGTON
WHQR Public Media will host the StoryCorps Mobile Tour in Wilmington at the Harrelson Center to record the stories of local residents through both in-person and virtual interviews and preserve them in the Library of Congress.
TO LEARN HOW TO PARTICIPATE, JOIN THE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE ON AUGUST 18 AT 6:00 PM.
Now in its 17th year, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated thousands of meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another. StoryCorps is committed to creating a safe recording environment and has introduced several measures to its recording process in Wilmington. Participants have the option of recording in-person in a studio at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington or via StoryCorps’ Virtual Recording Booth, a video-conferencing platform that can be accessed remotely using an internet-connected device. Participants can learn more about safety precautions for in-person recoding at storycorps.org. WHQR thanks our Wilmington Mobile Tour Presenting Sponsor Trinity Grove.
The interview process: In a StoryCorps interview, two people are able to record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process. After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.
When: Recording dates are September 9 to October 8. Reservations to record will be available at 10:00 am on Aug 25.
Reservations: Visit storycorps.org/participate or visit our 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406
More information: Contact Danielle Andersen at mobiletour@storycorps.org or (434) 987-6974.
Visit the StoryCorps' webpage for Mobile Stop: Wilmington
Check out the archives from StoryCorps' 2011 visit to Wilmington.
Special thanks go to WHQR's presenting sponsor Trinity Landing for supporting this incredible program.