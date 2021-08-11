STORYCORPS’ VISIT TO WILMINGTON

WHQR Public Media will host the StoryCorps Mobile Tour in Wilmington at the Harrelson Center to record the stories of local residents through both in-person and virtual interviews and preserve them in the Library of Congress.

TO LEARN HOW TO PARTICIPATE, JOIN THE VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE ON AUGUST 18 AT 6:00 PM.

Now in its 17th year, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated thousands of meaningful conversations between people who know and care about one another. StoryCorps is committed to creating a safe recording environment and has introduced several measures to its recording process in Wilmington. Participants have the option of recording in-person in a studio at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington or via StoryCorps’ Virtual Recording Booth, a video-conferencing platform that can be accessed remotely using an internet-connected device. Participants can learn more about safety precautions for in-person recoding at storycorps.org. WHQR thanks our Wilmington Mobile Tour Presenting Sponsor Trinity Grove.

On the Road Since 2005: The StoryCorps Mobile Tour

The interview process: In a StoryCorps interview, two people are able to record a meaningful conversation with one another about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A trained StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process. After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With participant permission, a second copy is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.

When: Recording dates are September 9 to October 8. Reservations to record will be available at 10:00 am on Aug 25.

Reservations: Visit storycorps.org/participate or visit our 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406

More information: Contact Danielle Andersen at mobiletour@storycorps.org or (434) 987-6974.



Visit the StoryCorps' webpage for Mobile Stop: Wilmington

Check out the archives from StoryCorps' 2011 visit to Wilmington.

Special thanks go to WHQR's presenting sponsor Trinity Landing for supporting this incredible program.