© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

WHQR's 2021 Annual Meeting a Success--New Board Members Elected

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published July 6, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT
1 of 11  — IMG_6179.jpg
2 of 11  — IMG_6161.jpg
3 of 11  — IMG_6170.jpg
4 of 11  — IMG_6162.jpg
5 of 11  — IMG_6208.jpg
6 of 11  — IMG_6148.jpg
7 of 11  — IMG_6152.jpg
8 of 11  — IMG_6206.jpg
9 of 11  — IMG_6187.jpg
10 of 11  — IMG_6185.jpg
11 of 11  — IMG_6178.jpg

At WHQR’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 24, 2021 four new members were elected to the Friends of Public Radio, Inc.’s Board of Directors. The new members are Joseph Casares​, Radiology Manager at Novant Health; Terri Everett​, Former
Deputy Director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; Dr. Brian Victor, a clinical psychologist and UNCW Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs; Rob Zapple, New Hanover County Commissioner.

WHQR new board.png

(from left to right Joseph Casares​, Terri Everett​, Brian Victor, Rob Zapple)

They join current board members Kathleen Berkeley, Andre Brown, Joseph Conway, Tim Costello, Samantha Dooies, Brenda Esch, Christopher Fikry, Stephen Fortlouis, Kelly Luckhaus (Vice Chair), Jon McLamb (Chair), Stephanie Meyers (Secretary), Nicolas Montoya (Treasurer), Kristine Moore, John Scherer.

Retiring from the board are Jeff Barnes, Doc Jarden and Robert Waxman.
WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington.

Tags

Inside WHQRCulture/ArtsInside WHQR
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley