WHQR's 2021 Annual Meeting a Success--New Board Members Elected

At WHQR’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, June 24, 2021 four new members were elected to the Friends of Public Radio, Inc.’s Board of Directors. The new members are Joseph Casares​, Radiology Manager at Novant Health; Terri Everett​, Former

Deputy Director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; Dr. Brian Victor, a clinical psychologist and UNCW Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs; Rob Zapple, New Hanover County Commissioner.

(from left to right Joseph Casares​, Terri Everett​, Brian Victor, Rob Zapple)

They join current board members Kathleen Berkeley, Andre Brown, Joseph Conway, Tim Costello, Samantha Dooies, Brenda Esch, Christopher Fikry, Stephen Fortlouis, Kelly Luckhaus (Vice Chair), Jon McLamb (Chair), Stephanie Meyers (Secretary), Nicolas Montoya (Treasurer), Kristine Moore, John Scherer.

Retiring from the board are Jeff Barnes, Doc Jarden and Robert Waxman.

WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington.

