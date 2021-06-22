Classical HQR Airs Grand Teton Music Festival Starting July 1

Beginning July 1 at 8pm, and every Thursday at that time through the summer, WHQR proudly presents the Grand Teton Music Festival on Classical HQR

92.7fm. Every summer, the nation’s top musicians come together at the base of the majestic Teton Range in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to create an all-star Grand Teton Festival Orchestra under the leadership of Maestro Donald Runnicles. The Festival, now in its 59th year, has been called by the Wall Street Journal, “One of the best places to hear classical music in the summer.”