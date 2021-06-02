© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

WHQR Annual Meeting June 24 - Please Join Us

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published June 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT
ANNUAL MEETING.png

The Annual Meeting of Friends of Public Radio will be held on Thursday, June 24, at 6pm in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR, 254 North Front Street Suite 300 in Wilmington AND virtually via Zoom. We hope you are able to join us either in person (mask wearing requested for those who are not vaccinated) or via Zoom.

The formal business of the meeting will be to elect new Board members for a term ending in 2022. All WHQR members in good standing (those who have made a donation during the 2020-2021 fiscal year) may vote. We'll also hear reports from the Board and station management on this historic past year's events and plans for the future. As always, there will be time for public comment.

Refreshments will be served as we celebrate the past and look toward the future of your public radio station. Please join us. RSVP to join us in person by emailing rsvp@whqr.org - let us know how many people will be attending OR join us virtually clicking here to register for the Zoom link.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
