WHQR Annual Meeting June 24 - Please Join Us

The Annual Meeting of Friends of Public Radio will be held on Thursday, June 24, at 6pm in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR, 254 North Front Street Suite 300 in Wilmington AND virtually via Zoom. We hope you are able to join us either in person (mask wearing requested for those who are not vaccinated) or via Zoom.

The formal business of the meeting will be to elect new Board members for a term ending in 2022. All WHQR members in good standing (those who have made a donation during the 2020-2021 fiscal year) may vote. We'll also hear reports from the Board and station management on this historic past year's events and plans for the future. As always, there will be time for public comment.

Refreshments will be served as we celebrate the past and look toward the future of your public radio station. Please join us. RSVP to join us in person by emailing rsvp@whqr.org - let us know how many people will be attending OR join us virtually clicking here to register for the Zoom link.

