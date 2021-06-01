© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

Listener Photo of the Week Winners

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published June 1, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT
1 of 3  — Photo by Lisa Brandt, June 1 2021
2 of 3  — Photo by Anita Roesler Veit, May 26th 2021
3 of 3  — Submit a Listener Photo of the Week.png

In May 2021, we invited listeners to begin submitting photos for a weekly photo contest. So far, we've received so many beautiful images featuring pets, sunsets, scenes of Wilmington, and favorite spots to listen to WHQR.

Archived here are the selected winning photos, which are also shared via social media and our weekly email newsletter.

Want to have one of your photographs featured in our weekly email newsletter and on social media? Maybe you love taking photos around Wilmington or you'd like to show us your favorite spot to listen to WHQR. Whatever you'd like to share, we would love to see your photos and help you share them with the community!

Selected photos will be shared via Instagram, Facebook, and our weekly email newsletter.

Submit your photo here for consideration!

Click here to read the terms and conditions.

Tags

Inside WHQRCulture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley