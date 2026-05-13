WWII Presentation

"History Forum on World War II Wilmington, America's First WWI Heritage City"

Monday May 11th | 12:00 -1:00 pm | Free to the Public!

This presentation will include a book signing

Midday WWII History Forum with Wilbur Jones and Rory Laverty, Dept. of History UNCW

– Rory Laverty Enemy-Alien: “The Japanese-American Soldiers Who Fought for the U. S. in WWII”

– Wilbur Jones “The Afrika Korps at Home in Wilmington, 1944-46”

Midday WWII History Forum with Wilbur Jones

Monday May 18th | 12-1pm | Free to the Public!

This presentation will include a book signing!

– “The Wilmington Shipyard: From the SS Zebulon B. Vance, December 6, 1941, to the Ghost Fleet”

– “Growing Up on the Wilmington Home Front in America’s First World War II Heritage City”

Rory Laverty is the author of two books of nonfiction: ALUMINUM ALLEY: The American Pilots Who Flew Over the Himalayas and Helped Win World War II (Stackpole, 2023) and DELIVERY MAN: The Enemy-Alien Nisei Translator Who Saved His Battalion (Skyhorse, coming July 22, 2025). Laverty is an investigative reporter who since 1998 has covered law enforcement, the military, major crimes and the justice system for publications such as the Washington Post, the Daily Beast, Newsweek, and the Oakland Tribune. His investigative reporting has exposed criminal and sexual misconduct in local police departments, the Marine Corps and the United Nations. His stories have resulted in criminal charges, major policy changes, and in one case, the firing of the senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, for a pattern of sexual misconduct against the men he worked with, including a British MP, or member of Parliament. A graduate of UNC Wilmington’s MFA program in creative nonfiction, Laverty is now a senior lecturer in the English Department, where he teaches journalism, interviewing, research, and writing.

Wilbur D. Jones Jr. Wilbur D. Jones, Jr., is a nationally known, award-winning author and military historian in Wilmington, N. C. A Wilmington native, he grew up there during World War II, which shaped his life, careers, and attitudes.

He is a University of North Carolina history graduate, retired Navy captain, and former assistant and advance representative to President Gerald Ford. He served the Department of Defense for 41 years, including 12 as a Defense Acquisition University professor and associate dean.

He conceived, organized, and led the successful 12 -1/2-year project seeking national recognition for Wilmington as America’s first World War II Heritage City, working with the state’s congressional delegation, local and state elected officials, and organizations – as a volunteer. In March 2019 President Trump signed into law a bill sponsored by Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. David Rouzer establishing that national preservation program. On September 2, 2020, at the Battleship North Carolina, Trump announced the designation by the Secretary of the Interior of Wilmington as the first, calling out Jones’s role in prepared remarks.

As founder (2000) and still chairman of the WWII Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition, an all-volunteer, 501c3 preservation organization, he is leading planning for area America 250 activities recognizing and promoting Wilmington’s WWII Heritage City designation.

