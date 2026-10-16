Join the Alzheimer’s Association in the fight to end Alzheimer’s in Wilmington on October 31. Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for. With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer’s, now is the time for hope. Now is the time for action. Help us keep the momentum going in your community at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® - Wilmington. For more information or to register, visit act.alz.org/WilmingtonNC.