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Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Wilmington

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Wilmington

Join the Alzheimer’s Association in the fight to end Alzheimer’s in Wilmington on October 31. Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for. With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer’s, now is the time for hope. Now is the time for action. Help us keep the momentum going in your community at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® - Wilmington. For more information or to register, visit act.alz.org/WilmingtonNC.

UNC Wilmington Greene Track & Field
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alzheimer’s Association
800-272-3900
encinfo@alz.org
https://www.alz.org/nc
UNC Wilmington Greene Track & Field
801 Hamilton Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403