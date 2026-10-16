Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Wilmington
Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Wilmington
Join the Alzheimer’s Association in the fight to end Alzheimer’s in Wilmington on October 31. Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for. With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer’s, now is the time for hope. Now is the time for action. Help us keep the momentum going in your community at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® - Wilmington. For more information or to register, visit act.alz.org/WilmingtonNC.
UNC Wilmington Greene Track & Field
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Alzheimer’s Association
800-272-3900
encinfo@alz.org
UNC Wilmington Greene Track & Field
801 Hamilton DriveWilmington, North Carolina 28403