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The Wild Party -- Opera House Theatre Company

The Wild Party -- Opera House Theatre Company

OPERA HOUSE THEATRE COMPANY
presents

The Wild Party

The Red Box at Thalian Hall

May 14-24 · 2026

THU-SAT 7:30 PM · SUN 2:00 PM

Book, Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa
Based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March

Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party is a dazzling prohibition tale set in the roaring 1920s. With an incredible score that swings from sultry jazz to electric belts, it’s a dark, steamy musical as intoxicating as its name. Notably, The Wild Party will play performances in The Red Box, a new venue in the former City Hall Chambers upstairs at Thalian Hall.

Directed by Kendra Goehring

Choreographed by Casandra McAllister

Music Directed by Brian Whitted

Stage Managed by Mike Thompson

THE WILD PARTY is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Historic Thalian Hall
37-97
Every week through May 17, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Opera House Theatre Company
www.operahousetheatrecompany.org

Artist Group Info

memberservices@whqr.org
Historic Thalian Hall
310 Chestnut Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.632.2285
https://www.thalianhall.org/