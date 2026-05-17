The Wild Party -- Opera House Theatre Company
The Wild Party -- Opera House Theatre Company
OPERA HOUSE THEATRE COMPANY
presents
The Wild Party
The Red Box at Thalian Hall
May 14-24 · 2026
THU-SAT 7:30 PM · SUN 2:00 PM
Book, Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa
Based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March
Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party is a dazzling prohibition tale set in the roaring 1920s. With an incredible score that swings from sultry jazz to electric belts, it’s a dark, steamy musical as intoxicating as its name. Notably, The Wild Party will play performances in The Red Box, a new venue in the former City Hall Chambers upstairs at Thalian Hall.
Directed by Kendra Goehring
Choreographed by Casandra McAllister
Music Directed by Brian Whitted
Stage Managed by Mike Thompson
THE WILD PARTY is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM