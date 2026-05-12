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Sunset Performance Series: Alexis Raeana

Sunset Performance Series: Alexis Raeana

Join us outside at the PNC USCT Park for an evening of live music with Alexis Raeana. A Wilmington-based vocalist and enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, Raeana is known for her powerful voice and commitment to uplifting others through her work. Her performance blends artistry and authenticity, creating an experience that resonates far beyond the stage.

As the sun sets over Boundless by Stephen Hayes, settle in for live music that celebrates legacy and genre-defying creativity in one of Wilmington’s most unique outdoor settings. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the laid-back, community atmosphere that CAM’s Sunset Performance Series is known for. Free and open to all.

More About the Artist:
Alexis Raeana is a powerhouse vocalist and multifaceted entrepreneur. A Wilmington, NC resident and UNCW alum, she actively supports community initiatives and has served with Kiwanis. Alexis is a 2019 American Idol Gold Ticket recipient and former Kennedy Center Artist in Residence. She has earned recognition as a WILMA “Woman to Watch” finalist and WilmingtonBiz “Top 100: Rising Star,” making history alongside her mother as the first mother-daughter Miss Lumbee titleholders while using her voice to uplift others.

Cameron Art Museum
$5 Suggested Donation
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Alexis Raeana
https://www.alexisraeana.com/
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org