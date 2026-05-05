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Summertime Snacks & Stories

Summertime Snacks & Stories

May 16th 2026: Summertime Snacks & Stories Fundraiser

Join us for a beautiful evening on the farm full of summertime farm snacks, stories and laughter. We'll enjoy storytelling by local NC writer, Clyde Edgerton, a farm tour and farm to table appetizers.

Where: Rise Up Community Farm (4702 S College Rd)

When: May 16th @ 7pm

Why: For a meaningful time in community & to support local food security and regenerative agriculture education in New Hanover County.

Rise Up Community Farm
35
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rise Up Community Farm
910-616-5676
admin@riseupcommunityfarm.org
riseupcommunityfarm.org
Rise Up Community Farm
4702 S College Rd
Wilmington, North Carolina 28409
910-616-5676
admin@riseupcommunityfarm.org
riseupcommunityfarm.org