Summertime Snacks & Stories
Summertime Snacks & Stories
May 16th 2026: Summertime Snacks & Stories Fundraiser
Join us for a beautiful evening on the farm full of summertime farm snacks, stories and laughter. We'll enjoy storytelling by local NC writer, Clyde Edgerton, a farm tour and farm to table appetizers.
Where: Rise Up Community Farm (4702 S College Rd)
When: May 16th @ 7pm
Why: For a meaningful time in community & to support local food security and regenerative agriculture education in New Hanover County.
Rise Up Community Farm
35
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Rise Up Community Farm
910-616-5676
admin@riseupcommunityfarm.org
Rise Up Community Farm
4702 S College RdWilmington, North Carolina 28409
910-616-5676
admin@riseupcommunityfarm.org