Rosie the Riveter: American Women in WWII

We Did It!

Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center

2nd Street Stage

May 17, 2026, 2:30 pm

Tickets $10.00 plus preservation fee and tax

Doors Open at 2:00 pm. Come early to view the Rosie The Riveter exhibit in our lobby museum!

Rosie the Riveter has been a cultural icon for generations: an inspiring image of a strong, capable woman rising to the challenge of her era and the foundation for the contemporary women’s movement. Rosie has become a symbol of feminism and women’s economic power.

Explore the Rosie phenomenon with a presentation by Wilbur Jones that covers women in all aspects of service to the nation. Rosie's famous motto, "We Can Do It," meant two things: united, our nation will win the war; and we women will make a difference in the workplace. The Rosie impact started the postwar women's liberation movement.

Followed by a special performance by Elizabeth Michaels as Rosie the Riveter!

There will be an exhibition of Rosie the Riveter memorabilia featuring a vast collection of artifacts, posters, artwork, dolls, bric-a-brac, books, and more in the museum lobby of the Historic USO Building.

Elizabeth Michaels

Elizabeth Michaels is a recipient of the Outstanding Actor Award in a Play

from Thalian Association in Wilmington for her performance in Driving Miss

Daisy. She was last seen at Thalian Hall in Steel Magnolias. You may

have seen her recently on the Bucky Stein stage in Harrington Reps’ Six

Seconds and Orion’s Choice. She frequently works with the Port City

Playwrights group, the Mouths of Babes ensemble and can be seen again

this April in Ray Kennedy’s wonderful play A Ride Through the Country.

Elizabeth just finished a run of The Halleluiah Girls at the Brunswick Little

Theatre. She has also performed Drop Dead, Listen to Your Mother, Over

the River and Through the Woods, Plaza Suite and 37 Postcards at this

wonderful little theatre.

Elizabeth moved here from the Philadelphia area where she has frequently

portrayed Rosie the Riveter and Dolley Madison in her one woman shows

at various venues including the White House Visitors Center and the

National Portrait Gallery. She is so happy to be portraying Rosie again for

the Thalian Association Community Theatre.

As a member of SAG/AFTRA Elizabeth has extensive voice-over

experience for training films, industrials, commercials and public service

announcements on TV and radio. She is also a narrator of audio books for

Audible.com.

Many thanks to Susan Habas and the fantastic theatre community of

Wilmington!

Elizabeth lives in Leland with her incredibly supportive and handsome

husband Jim and her crazy funny dogs Lucky and Gracie.

Wilbur D. Jones Jr.

Wilbur D. Jones, Jr., is a nationally known, award-winning author and military historian in Wilmington, N. C. A Wilmington native, he grew up there during World War II, which shaped his life, careers, and attitudes.

He is a University of North Carolina history graduate, retired Navy captain, and former assistant and advance representative to President Gerald Ford. He served the Department of Defense for 41 years, including 12 as a Defense Acquisition University professor and associate dean. Upon retirement he and his late wife Carroll relocated to Wilmington in 1997.

Doing business as Wilbur Jones Compositions, LLC, he writes, lectures, and consults on World War II history and defense issues; and leads North Carolina WWII history preservation projects. He previously led WWII battlefield tours to the Pacific, Mediterranean, and Europe.

He has authored or co-authored 20 books, including 8 on World War II, and 2 on wartime Wilmington and Southeastern North Carolina. He has written or been a principal source for hundreds of articles for the Wilmington Star News, a Gannett newspaper in the USA TODAY NETWORK, and has given more than 800 presentations and media interviews..

He conceived, organized, and led the successful 12 -1/2-year project seeking national recognition for Wilmington as America’s first World War II Heritage City, working with the state’s congressional delegation, local and state elected officials, and organizations – as a volunteer. In March 2019 President Trump signed into law a bill sponsored by Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. David Rouzer establishing that national preservation program. On September 2, 2020, at the Battleship North Carolina, Trump announced the designation by the Secretary of the Interior of Wilmington as the first, calling out Jones’s role in prepared remarks.

As founder (2000) and still chairman of the WWII Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition, an all-volunteer, 501c3 preservation organization, he is leading planning for area America 250 activities recognizing and promoting Wilmington’s WWII Heritage City designation.

His numerous public service awards and recognition include: The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina’s highest award…..The Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and listing in Marquis Who’s Who in America 2024…..The University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award 2021…..The Star-News Lifetime Achievement Award….. North Carolina Historian of the Year (East)…..Chairman of the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission…..An Outstanding Alumnus of New Hanover High School marking its 2022 Centennial…..Ruling Elder of St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church.

