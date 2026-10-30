Repair Café NC at Legacy

Have a broken appliance, missing power cord, or household item in need of some love? Don’t toss it—fix it! Repair Café NC is bringing its hands-on, community repair workshop to Legacy Architectural Salvage. The Repair Café movement started in Amsterdam in 2009 to bring fixing back into everyday life, share valuable skills, and reduce waste.

At this free, volunteer-run event, you’ll work alongside experienced local coaches to diagnose and repair your items in a fun, relaxed environment. Advance registration is recommended.