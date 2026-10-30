Repair Café NC at Legacy
Repair Café NC at Legacy
Have a broken appliance, missing power cord, or household item in need of some love? Don’t toss it—fix it! Repair Café NC is bringing its hands-on, community repair workshop to Legacy Architectural Salvage. The Repair Café movement started in Amsterdam in 2009 to bring fixing back into everyday life, share valuable skills, and reduce waste.
At this free, volunteer-run event, you’ll work alongside experienced local coaches to diagnose and repair your items in a fun, relaxed environment. Advance registration is recommended.
Legacy Architectural Salvage
11:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Legacy Architectural Salvage
5402223683
hinckley@historicwilmington.org
Artist Group Info
hendry@historicwilmington.org
Legacy Architectural Salvage
1831-B Dawson StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.660.8960
legacy@historicwilmington.org