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Preservation on Tap

Preservation on Tap

Join the Historic Wilmington Foundation at Waterline Brewing and break up your workweek for a great cause!

We are meeting in Waterline's historic venue for an evening of community, conservation, and great beer. Whether you come to learn more about HWF or just to drink beer, all are welcome! And the best part? Waterline is generously donating $1 from every pint purchased between 6pm and 9pm to the Historic Wilmington Foundation!

Drink Great Beer. Save Historic Places.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation is a local nonprofit dedicated to preserving and protecting the irreplaceable historic resources of Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear region.

There is no better place to celebrate our mission than Waterline Brewing! Housed in the restored 1940s Jacobi Hardware warehouse just beneath the picturesque Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, the venue itself is a testament to the power of preservation!

Bring your family, friends, and neighbors! Let's raise a glass, protect our past, and toast to the future of the Port City.

Waterline Brewing Co.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Historic Wilmington Foundation
(910) 762-2511
hwf@historicwilmington.org
http://historicwilmington.org
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com
www.waterlinebrewing.com