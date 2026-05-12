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Mary’s Art Explorers: Glorious Gloria

Mary’s Art Explorers: Glorious Gloria

Join us for Mary’s Art Explorers on Thursday, May 14th, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM outside in the Reception Hall. We will have a special guest, author Erika Tully, reading her own book, Glorious Gloria. Erika will also be doing an interactive puppet show during the story. After, participants will create their own puppets!

This storytime session is perfect for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, though older siblings are welcome to join. Your registration includes admission to the museum for the whole day, so you and your little ones can continue exploring after the program. Space is limited, so preregister to guarantee your spot!

Cameron Art Museum
$5 for non members
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Erika Tully
https://www.eclecticdandelion.com/about
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org