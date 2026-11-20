Get crafty this holiday season with schleich®! Stop by the North Carolina Aquarium’s Discovery Bay on Friday, December 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. for a festive schleich® Ornament Make & Take.

Kids can create a one-of-a-kind schleich® ornament to bring home and add to the family tree. It’s the perfect little dose of holiday creativity for families looking for something fun to do together this season. Ornaments are available while supplies last.

After crafting, stick around to browse schleich® toys, find imaginative gifts for the kids on your list and support the North Carolina Aquarium Society.

Date: Friday, December 11

Time: 5 to 7 p.m., while supplies last

Location: North Carolina Aquarium’s Discovery Bay at Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

Who: Families and kids of all ages