Lung Cancer Awareness Month Luncheon and Special Event

The LiveLung Wilmington chapter is a community for anyone impacted by lung cancer—survivors and care partners alike.

This November we'll be kicking off the holidays and recognizing National Lung Cancer Awareness Month with special guest Dusty Donaldson, founder of LiveLung and lung cancer survivor.

Enjoy a wonderful complimentary lunch full of fellowship, fun, and inspiration for lung cancer survivors and caregivers at Henry’s Restaurant, 2508 Independence Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412. And Dusty will have swag and a special gift for all attendees!

We’d love for you to join us! A free lunch is provided, so be sure to register and place your order at least 48 hours in advance.

Register here ->https://livelung.link/livelungwilmington181b08 or call 877-311-5864