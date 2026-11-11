Show Me Reptile Show brings a family-friendly reptile and exotic pet expo to the Southeastern Agricultural Center, 1027 US-74, Lumberton, NC 28358 on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Meet exhibitors, learn about reptiles and responsible animal care, and browse animals, feeders and supplies available for purchase. General admission runs 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m.; VIP early entry begins at 9 a.m. Please leave personal pets at home. Current information and official tickets: https://showmereptileshow.com/lumberton-north-carolina-reptile-show