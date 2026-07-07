Live Music Sundays at Flytrap Brewing! - The Soundsiders Duo

Sundays are better at Flytrap!

Join us this Sunday, July 12th, for an afternoon of live music with local acoustic duo The Soundsiders from 3–6 PM, performing a mix of originals and all your favorite covers you can sing along to.

We're also excited to welcome one of Wilmington's newest food trucks, Wasabi Wheels, serving up fresh sushi rolls, poke bowls, teriyaki and sesame chicken bowls, egg rolls, and more from 3–6 PM.

Cold drinks, great tunes, and delicious eats—sounds like the perfect Sunday to us. See you at the brewery!