Linocut Workshop
Linocut Workshop
Learn how to design and carve your own linocut block print. All Materials provided.
Live music will be playing on site as well.
this venue has paid street and lot parking in vicinity. Attendants must be able to handle a carving tool and come dressed in something you don't mind getting messy. Aprons will be provided, but printing ink has a way of finding a white shirt!
Savard Beer & Board
$15.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
SaltCedar Art
501-247-5685
saltcedarilm@gmail.com
Savard Beer & Board
121 S Front StWilmington, North Dakota 28405