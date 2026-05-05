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Linocut Workshop

Linocut Workshop

Learn how to design and carve your own linocut block print. All Materials provided.

Live music will be playing on site as well.

this venue has paid street and lot parking in vicinity. Attendants must be able to handle a carving tool and come dressed in something you don't mind getting messy. Aprons will be provided, but printing ink has a way of finding a white shirt!

Savard Beer & Board
$15.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SaltCedar Art
501-247-5685
saltcedarilm@gmail.com
Savard Beer & Board
121 S Front St
Wilmington, North Dakota 28405
https://www.savardbeerandboard.com/