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July Song Circle at Legacy

July Song Circle at Legacy

Join us on Saturday, July 25th, at Legacy Architectural Salvage, where we will be hosting our second Song Circle!

What is a Song Circle, you may ask? It is an informal music gathering where participants are invited to sit together in a circle to sing, play instruments, and share songs. This is a low-pressure opportunity to meet fellow local musicians and performers, share your own pieces, and enjoy great company.

Who can attend? Anyone of any skill level is welcome to join! If you are a seasoned performer, this is a great chance to try out a new piece before your next show.

Brand new to the music scene? No problem! If you aren't comfortable sharing when your turn comes, simply pass it on to the next musician! There is no audience and no pressure. Simply enjoy the afternoon and talents of our community!

Please note that this event will be held in our warehouse, which is warm in the summertime. Please dress accordingly.

Legacy Architectural Salvage
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Historic Wilmington Foundation
(910) 762-2511
hwf@historicwilmington.org
http://historicwilmington.org
Legacy Architectural Salvage
1831-B Dawson Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910.660.8960
legacy@historicwilmington.org
https://www.historicwilmington.org/legacy-architectural-salvage/