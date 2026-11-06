The Christmas tree lighting countdown at Carolina Beach Lake includes kids' games, hot cocoa, baked goods, a Christmas caroling sing-along, snow, and Santa. At Carolina Beach Lake Park in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by Island of Lights / Carolina Beach Parks & Recreation. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/island-of-lights-lighting-at-the-lake-2026-11-27/