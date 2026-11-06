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Island of Lights Christmas Flotilla

Island of Lights Christmas Flotilla

Decorated boats parade along the Intracoastal Waterway from Snows Cut to the Carolina Beach Boat Basin for prizes on Sat, Dec 5, 2026, at 6:00 PM, the second Saturday after Thanksgiving. One aggregator lists Dec 12, but this listing follows the organizer's date. At Intracoastal Waterway, Snows Cut to Carolina Beach Boat Basin in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/island-of-lights-christmas-flotilla-2026-12-05/

Intracoastal Waterway, Snows Cut to Carolina Beach Boat Basin
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
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Intracoastal Waterway, Snows Cut to Carolina Beach Boat Basin
Carolina Beach Boat Basin
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428