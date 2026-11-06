Decorated boats parade along the Intracoastal Waterway from Snows Cut to the Carolina Beach Boat Basin for prizes on Sat, Dec 5, 2026, at 6:00 PM, the second Saturday after Thanksgiving. One aggregator lists Dec 12, but this listing follows the organizer's date. At Intracoastal Waterway, Snows Cut to Carolina Beach Boat Basin in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/island-of-lights-christmas-flotilla-2026-12-05/