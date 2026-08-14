Hope Abounds for Lung Cancer Survivors!

LiveLung, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting lung cancer patients, survivors, and their care partners, invites the Wilmington community to its monthly support group on Thursday, September 3, at 12:30 p.m. The meeting, which includes a wonderful complimentary lunch, will take place at the Hampton Inn Wilmington- Medical Park.

This month’s subject, “How Lung Cancer Patients Can Benefit from Hope Abounds Cancer Network,” will be presented by Elizabeth Barnes and Heather King. During this informative session, Barnes and King will share how the Hope Abounds Cancer Network provides no-cost patient advocacy, medical navigation, education, and practical support to individuals and families impacted by cancer.

Enjoy lunch, meet other cancer survivors, socialize, and get educated! All lung cancer patients and caregivers are welcome—registration required.