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Holiday Market for Heroes

Holiday Market for Heroes

🎄✨ Shop, celebrate, and support Veterans! Join us for a festive Holiday Market featuring local vendors, seasonal goodies, and plenty of holiday cheer all while supporting Canines for Service and our mission to provide life-changing service dogs to Veterans at no cost. 🐾❤️

Come find something special and make a difference this holiday season! Bring the whole family for an afternoon of festive fun featuring a holiday raffle, photos with Santa Paws, and the opportunity to meet service dogs in training.

Webpage link: https://www.caninesforservice.org/events/holiday-market-for-heroes/

Tap Yard Wilmington
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Canines for Service
caninesforservice.org
Tap Yard Wilmington
502 S. 16th St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
www.tapyardwilmington.com