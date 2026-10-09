Holiday Market for Heroes
Holiday Market for Heroes
🎄✨ Shop, celebrate, and support Veterans! Join us for a festive Holiday Market featuring local vendors, seasonal goodies, and plenty of holiday cheer all while supporting Canines for Service and our mission to provide life-changing service dogs to Veterans at no cost. 🐾❤️
Come find something special and make a difference this holiday season! Bring the whole family for an afternoon of festive fun featuring a holiday raffle, photos with Santa Paws, and the opportunity to meet service dogs in training.
Webpage link: https://www.caninesforservice.org/events/holiday-market-for-heroes/
Tap Yard Wilmington
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Canines for Service