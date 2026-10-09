🎄✨ Shop, celebrate, and support Veterans! Join us for a festive Holiday Market featuring local vendors, seasonal goodies, and plenty of holiday cheer all while supporting Canines for Service and our mission to provide life-changing service dogs to Veterans at no cost. 🐾❤️

Come find something special and make a difference this holiday season! Bring the whole family for an afternoon of festive fun featuring a holiday raffle, photos with Santa Paws, and the opportunity to meet service dogs in training.

Webpage link: https://www.caninesforservice.org/events/holiday-market-for-heroes/