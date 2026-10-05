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Ghostwalk’s FRIGHT ON WRIGHT: Project Resonance

Ghostwalk’s FRIGHT ON WRIGHT: Project Resonance

Something strange is happening on Wright Street...
Scribeforce Studios and the Pender Arts Council present, FRIGHT ON WRIGHT, a new iteration of Burgaw's beloved Ghost Walk!
Fright on Wright: Project Resonance is an immersive Halloween experience that brings Burgaw’s history to life on another frequency.
Part history. Part mystery. Part theatrical experience. Project Resonance transforms local stories and legends into an interactive adventure where guests aren’t simply watching the story—they’re stepping inside it.
October 17th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th
Adults $20 | Children $10
Multiple timed entries
Purchase Tickets:
https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/ghostwalkofpenderspast/2026-ghost-walk-fright-on-wright
#ProjectResonance #KRC #ResonanceMuseum
#FrightOnWright #BurgawNC #Halloween2026

The Pender Arts Council
Adults $20, Children $10
06:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pender Arts Council and Scribeforce Studios
penderartscouncil@gmail.com
penderartscouncil.org
The Pender Arts Council
111 South Wright Street
Burgaw, North Carolina 28425
9102318190
penderartscouncil@gmail.com
penderartscouncil.org