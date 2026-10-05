Ghostwalk’s FRIGHT ON WRIGHT: Project Resonance

Something strange is happening on Wright Street...

Scribeforce Studios and the Pender Arts Council present, FRIGHT ON WRIGHT, a new iteration of Burgaw's beloved Ghost Walk!

Fright on Wright: Project Resonance is an immersive Halloween experience that brings Burgaw’s history to life on another frequency.

Part history. Part mystery. Part theatrical experience. Project Resonance transforms local stories and legends into an interactive adventure where guests aren’t simply watching the story—they’re stepping inside it.

October 17th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th

Adults $20 | Children $10

Multiple timed entries

Purchase Tickets:

https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/ghostwalkofpenderspast/2026-ghost-walk-fright-on-wright

#ProjectResonance #KRC #ResonanceMuseum

#FrightOnWright #BurgawNC #Halloween2026