Get’R Dune with LWK – Outdoor Strength Workout at Outer Dunes Brewing

Looking for a different way to kick off summer before it officially starts?

Get’R Dune with LWK is bringing a 45-minute outdoor full-body strength workout to the beer garden at Outer Dunes Brewing Co. in Wilmington, NC on Saturday, May 16th at 10AM.

This LWK-style workout combines strength, movement, music, and good energy in one of Wilmington’s best outdoor spots. All equipment is provided — you just show up ready to work.

Date: Saturday, May 16th

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Outer Dunes Brewing Co. – Beer Garden

7976 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28411

What’s included:

– Functional full-body strength workout

– Outdoor beer garden atmosphere

– Dumbbells, kettlebells, bands + all equipment provided

– All fitness levels welcome

– Kid + dog-friendly setting (until 6PM)

– On-site parking available

Outer Dunes Brewing will also be opening an hour early for the event so guests can hang out and roll right into their Saturday after the workout.

NutriPrime will be onsite with pre- and post-workout supplements to help fuel the workout and support recovery.

This will be one of the final outdoor LWK workouts before summer officially kicks off, and spots are expected to fill quickly due to equipment setup and workout flow.

Tickets are required in advance to reserve a workout spot.