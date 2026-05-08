Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue Pre-Adoption Event at Flytrap Brewing!

Meet the adorable crew joining us this Saturday, May 9th for our Pre-Adoption & Fostering Event with Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue from 1-4 pm at Flytrap Brewing.

These sweet faces are looking for loving forever homes—and they just might meet their future best friend this weekend. Whether you’re ready to adopt, interested in fostering, or simply want to spend your Saturday hanging with some good dogs, come by the brewery and show them some love

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We’ll also be collecting wishlist donations for the rescue throughout the event (1-4 pm), so feel free to bring supplies to help support the amazing work Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue is doing for pups in need. Visit https://www.freedombridgeanimalrescuenc.org/wish-list

Cold drinks. Pup cuddles. Community love. Sounds like a pretty perfect Saturday to us. We hope to see you then.